CV to experience fair weather as ‘Igme’ exits PAR

AS THE low-pressure area that developed into tropical depression “Igme” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), areas in Central Visayas will have generally fair weather with a chance of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms until next week Saturday, Sept.28, 2024.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a text message on Saturday, Sept. 21, that Igme left PAR at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a day earlier than expected, which was on Sunday, Sept. 22.2

According to the Philippine News Agency, despite Igme being out of PAR, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” affecting Luzon and the Visayas will continue to bring rains over a large part of the country.

It added that Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Mindanao and the rest of the Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Strong winds and rough seas will be felt over the western and northern sections of Northern Luzon, while the rest of Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and light to moderate seas. / JPS