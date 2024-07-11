CV trackster, arnisador make twin gold harvest in Palaro 2024

ASIA Paraase of Central Visayas made Palarong Pambansa history as the first athlete to win the gold medal this year on Thursday, July 11, 2024, when she ruled the 3,000-meter run at the Cebu City Sports Center here.

Paraase finished the race in 10:27.36, breaking her personal record of 10:50.3 when she settled for the silver last year in Marikina.

Chrisha Mae Tajarros of Eastern Visayas followed Paarase 12.36 seconds later to take the silver medal, while Mary Jane Pagayon came in third with a 10:52.72 clocking.

In a surprising turn of events, last year's bronze medalist Mariel Malinao of East Visayas did not finish the race due to reasons still unknown as of this writing.

The 17-year-old Paraase, who hails from Lapu-Lapu City, told SunStar Cebu that she was just aiming to make the best time and break her own record.

“Nag-aim lang po ako na maka best time and of course po para ma-break ang [previous] record ko,” she said.

Paraase underwent heavy training in preparation for this year’s Palarong Pambansa under the supervision of her coaches, Gemma Genita and Joncel Gulfan.

“She joined different marathons in Ormoc. Those competitions helped her prepare herself for this Palaro. Asia is a fighter,” Gulfan said.

According to Paraase, the lack of support from host Cebu City also served as a challenge for her, driving her even more to achieve her goal.

She also drew inspiration from her parents, siblings, entire family, friends, and God, Paraase added.

“Sobrang blessed po ako at masaya po ako, pero hindi pa rin po nawawala yung kaba ko kasi may game pa po ako, (I am greatly blessed, and I am happy, but I'm still anxious as I still have one more game to play),” she said.

Paraase is scheduled to compete anew in the 1,500-meter run on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Abing shines in Arnis

Youthful arnisador Troy Nathaniel Abing clinched another gold medal for Central Visayas on Thursday as he topped the elementary boys' anyo single weapon competition at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The twelve-year-old said the secret to his success is thorough preparation, not only physically but mentally as well.

Just like a normal athlete, he said he also had bouts of anxiety just before the game.

“Gasakit akong tiyan, pero gipa-inom ra ko og tambal sa akong mama. Unya ganiha gasakit akong ngipon, pero gi pugos nalang jud nako (I had a stomachache, but my mom gave me some oral medication. Then, later on, I had a toothache, but I just endured it),” said Abing.

Abing shared that his first choice of sport was taekwando, but his coach later convinced him to try arnis.

He gave coach Jessa Baguio credit for his win, saying she has been a big help not only in his preparations for the Palaro, but also in complying with the requirements.

The young arnisador will compete again on Friday, July 12, 2024, in the synchronized mixed double weapon contest.

Other gold winners

Jyane Kirt Cantor of Central Luzon, meanwhile, set a new record as he won the gold medal in the elementary boys' long jump.

With a distance of 6.14 meters, Cantor broke the previous record of 6.04 meters registered by Davao's Jeremie Tamles during the Palarong Pambansa 2002 in Naga City.

Cantor is a Grade 6 pupil of Caanawan Elementary School in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.

Ilocos Region’s Arianne Rabi also won the gold medal in the secondary girls' discus throw competition.

The 12-year-old athlete from Gabu Elementary School in Laoag City launched her disc to a distance of 31.21 meters, falling short by 4.35 meters of Kate Martinez's record of 35.56 meters set in 2017.

Rabi said this was her second year in the sport and her first-time representing Region 1 in the Palarong Pambansa.

“I feel pressure and happy po,” she said in an interview. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern and Katrice Matayabas, Junior Journo)