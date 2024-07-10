CV unfazed by Bicol’s Palaro target

HOST Central Visayas is not worried by Bicol Region’s aim to finish fifth overall this year in the Palarong Pambansa.

Department of Education (DepEd) 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said they do not care about the Bicol Vulcans’ quest as Central Visayas also has its own goal, which is much greater than what the BRAA is targeting.

Last week, DepEd Bicol Director Gilbert Sadsad announced in a press conference that they are in the hunt for 20 gold medals that would put them in the No. 5 overall spot in the Palaro, which Central Visayas occupied last year.

Jimenez said they would let Bicol have the fifth place if that’s what the Vulcans are wishing for as they have a bigger fish to catch.

“I would like to extend my congratulations in advance to Bicol, but Region 7 is also eyeing to be among the top three or even become the Palarong Pambansa overall champion this year,” Jimenez stated.

According to the regional director, Central Visayas had enough preparations and had trained well for their campaign to win their first Palarong Pambansa championship.

“From the grassroots up to the regional level, we have done a series of training to make sure that our athletes will really have the confidence,” he said. “We are also asking all the Cebuanos and all the people in Central Visayas to pray for our athletes in our quest for glory.” / Shane Jilliane J. Bacus, ANS Junior Journalist