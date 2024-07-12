CV wushu players, Mimaropa bet advance to semifinals

FIVE wushu fighters from Central Visayas (Region 7) secured semifinal spots in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 at University of Cebu–METC on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The Central Visayas players carved out victories in their respective matches with their own signature moves.

First to book their semifinals tickets were Channa Raia Divinagracia, who defeated Janmaika Bless Suan of Soccsksargen in the Group B girls' 42kg category, and Adrian Casoyla, who won against Carl William Colarina of Bicol in the Group B boys' 42kg division.

Ashley Nash Eluna followed next after wrecking Shun Senina of Davao's mission in the Group B boys' 45kg category.

Philip Seguera also overpowered Freddie Ricolcol of Ilocos in the Group A boys' 56kg duel to earn his space in the semis.

The cheers grew louder the moment Seguera lifted Ricolcol's right leg and pushed him off the arena just as the buzzer went off.

Abcdef Angelo Roca subdued John Jhet Cayabyab also of Ilocos in the Group B boys' 48kg contest. His supporters went wild when Roca delivered consecutive punches that stunned Cayabyab for a few seconds.

Divinagracia, Casoyla, Eluna, Segura, and Roca will see action in the Wushu Sanda semifinals on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the same venue.

Fifteen-year-old Michelle Saldua of Mimaropa, meanwhile, made a promising debut in the girls' 45kg category and also advanced to the semifinal round.

Saldua expressed her joy with the victory, saying “Sobrang saya po. One step closer sa goal.” (Fatima Gabutan, Junior Journo, and Dana Gracielle Quirante and Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban Interns)