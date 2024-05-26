CVFA off to PFF U-19 boys semis

CENTRAL Visayas Football Association (CVFA) finished at the top of Group B of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 Boys National Championship 2024 Division 1 following a 2-0 win over Panay Football Association (PFA) last Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

Last year, CVFA lost to PFA, 2-1, in the third place match. This time, it was different story, as CVFA took an early lead in the 16th minute with a goal by defender John Conde.

The two top-tier Visayas teams were in a neck-to-neck battle up until midfielder Czar Daanoy hit the back of the net in the 70th minute to seal the match for CVFA.

“We’re very grateful for the team effort and not backing down to grab the top spot. Don Bosco and the few selected players that reinforced the team did the best they can. Great teamwork and good coaching,” CVFA president Rodney Orale said. “We’re very thankful also to the coaches and the parents, who have supported them all the way especially with the expenses of the team. We’re also thankful to the hosting technical support, especially to the medical team of Red Cross and Barangay Inayawan, and to the LGU (local government unit) of Cebu City for the free transportation of players from the venue to the hotel, and to Dr. Deanna Benoya for her support. Again, we are praying that the PFF will give us the opportunity to host the semifinals and the championship game come June 7 and 10 here

in Cebu.”

In the other Group B match, Zamboanga del Norte-Dipolog Football Association (Zandifa) got its first win of the tournament after defeating Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Region Football Association.

Jimmy Lopez scored the opening goal in the 46th minute, while Josh Castro hit the back of the net in the 74th minute for Zandifa’s second goal.

CVFA and PFA finished first and second in Group B, respectively, and advanced to the semifinals along with the top two teams of Group A. / EKA