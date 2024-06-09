CVFA off to PFF U-19 finals

CENTRAL Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is off to the finals of the 2024 Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 Boys National Championship after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over tough National Capital Region Football Association (NCRFA) in the semifinals last June 8, 2024, at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City, Cebu.

CVFA, represented by Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation (Cesafi) high school champion Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), drew first blood with an early goal by Joross Clark Tabar in the 10th minute.

NCRFA clawed its way back up and scored the equalizer in the second half from a goal by John Lloyd Amita in the 53rd minute.

CVFA got a huge break in the 79th minute after being awarded with a penalty kick.

Skipper Carsten Pumareja calmly converted the penalty kick and gave CVFA the win.

Even with a homecourt edge, CVFA was still considered as a slight underdog over NCRFA, a team represented by UAAP champion Fareastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws.

CVFA will have a chance to fight for the title after finishing fourth in last year’s edition.

“I’m very happy with the results and the team performance since group stages even though the individual players are also busy doing their studies with most of them graduating. Our CVFA team objective is to reach finals and that’s our goal. Thank God for the blessing and guidance. Here we are now in the finals. This is very exciting game tomorrow (today),” CVFA head coach Glen Ramos said after the match.

Meanwhile, Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (Norfa) crushed Panay Football Association (PFA) in an all-Visayas semifinal match.

PFA got off to a hot start and scored the opening goal in the 19th minute, compliments of Riancarl Catalan.

However, Norfa equalized in the 37th minute from a penalty kick conversion by Elijah Zedric Ballesteros.

NORFA made a huge run late in the match to score the victory. Ismael Parochel scored the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute. It was followed by another goal by Eduardo Ataba and an insurance goal by Franz Noel Hervias in the third minute of added time.

CVFA faces Norfa, represented by STI West Negros University, tonight, June 10, 2024, in the championship match, while NCRFA is up against PFA for third place honors. / EKA