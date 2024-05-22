CVFA routs CMORFA in U19 debut

THE Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) is off to a hot start in the group stage of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-19 Boys National Championship 2024 - Division 1 after a 5-1 drubbing of Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA) last May 21, 2024 at the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium in Talisay City.

CVFA had a strong opening half, scoring two goals, compliments of Charles Ventura in the 28th minute and Merick Baloria in the second minute of added time just before halftime.

CVFA continued where it left off in the second half and immediatly scored from a goal by Joseph Garces in the 48th minute.

Julius Galeon came off the bench and scored CMORFA’s lone goal in the 86th minute.

But CVFA answered with two more goals in the 87th minute by Czar and in the second minute of added time by Justine Soco.

On the other hand, Panay Football Association (PFA) also got all three points in the other match with a close 2-1 victory over Zamboanga-Dipolog Football Association (Zandifa).

Skipper Ryan Cudal drew first blood with a goal in the 17th minute to give PFA the early 1-0 lead. Riancarl Catalan doubled the lead after hitting the back of the net in the 33rd minute.

Zandifa finally scored in the 90th minute with a goal by Loi Mabilog.

CVFA sits at the top of the table with three points and is ahead of PFA on goal difference. Zandifa is third, while CMORFA is at the bottom with no points.

The top two teams in Group B face the top two squads of Group A in the final round of the PFF U-19 Boys National Championship 2024 - Division 1 on June 7. / EKA