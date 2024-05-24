CVFA routs Zamboanga for top spot in Group B

THE Central Visayas Football Association U19 squad is headed to the semifinals after securing another rout in Group B of the Philippine Football Federation U19 Boys National Championship at the Dynamic Herb-Borrmeo Sports Compex on May 23, 2024.

CVFA, which routed Camigun Misamis Oriental FA, 5-1, on opening day, manhandled Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog FA, 6-1, for its second straight win in the tournament.

Joseph Kyne Garces got the ball rolling in the seventh minute before John lester Conde made it 2-0 three minutes later. Czar Robert Daanoy scored in the 30th minute for a comfortable 3-0 halftime lead before captain Carsten Pumareja converted a penalty four minutes after the break for a 4-0 count.

Substitute Merick Baloria got his name on the tally with a 77th minute strike before Juan Enrico Ortega scored from a spot kick in the 84th for Zamboang’s lone goal. However, Justine Louie Soco struck a minute into injury time to restore the five goal advantage.

“We more patient with the ball, we rotated the ball better and we controlled the tempo better. We always helped each other out, especially if someone is having a bad game. We always try our best to help the team,” said Pumareja in the post-match interview.

Meanwhile, Panay FA also secured its second win after blanking CMORFA, 2-0, with goals from Vincent Ardelosa (45 + 2) and Hanj Bejz Ycaza (77th). Though both Panay FA and CVFA share a 2-0 record, the hosts hold the advantage having scored 11 goals in two matches and only need a draw against Panay on May 25 to secure the No. 1 spot.

If it finishes at No. 1, CVFA will face the No. 2 team in Group A in the crossover semifinal. Group A has the National Capital Region FA, Southeast Luzon Masbate RFA, Negros Occidental FA and the Cordillera RFA. / ML