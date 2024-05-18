CVFA to face 3 other teams in PFF U19 Group Stage

THE Central Visayas Regional Football Association is gearing up for the Philippine Football Federation Under 19 Boys National Championship on May 21-25 at the Dynamic Herb Stadium.

CVFA, which will be represented by Don Bosco Technological College, will be playing Panay FA, Zamboanga del Norte Dipolog FA and the Camiguin-Misamis Oriental RFA.

The team will be bannered by Joseph Kyne Garces, Mark Anthony Talingting, Eugene Christian Molleno, Lindley Cueva, Merick Baloria, John Benedict dela Calzada, John Lexter Conde, Kurt Justine Barro, Chrales Clif Ventura, Edgfar Paredes III, Nathan Khail Lingatong, Ariel Estiola, Demosthenese Del Rosario, Joross Clark Tabar, Joaquin Nacion, Czar Robert Daanoy, Glendale Bontuyan, Razi Gabrielle Baguio, Rayne Asher Amora, Nolasco Tan, Renzo Enriquez, John Gimenez, Alezandro Ledesma, Carsten Pumareja, Allister Manlosa and Justine Soco.

As part of its preparation, the boys of Glen Ramos played a series of friendlies, beating the NORFA U19 champion, 5-0, the Bayawan Men’s Selection, 2-1, and the Foundation University college team, 5-1.

The winner in the Visayas-Mindanao group stage will play the winner of the Luzon-Visayas group, which has the National Capital Regiona FA, Southeast Luzon Masbate FA, Negros Occidental FA and Cordillera RFA, for the Division 1 title. / ML