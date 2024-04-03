CVFA to hold basic coaching course in June

THE Central Visayas Football Association will hold another Philippine Youth Coaching Certificate (PYCC) seminar on June 9 to 16, 2024, at the Cebu International School.

The PYCC is a requirement for football coaches, especially those who are school-based, who want to earn coaching licenses from the Philippine Football Federation such as the C License, which in turn is a requirement for those who want to earn the B License.

“This is part of our move to align the PFF grassroots program after the launching of the Fifa for School programs last year. We need a lot of coaches for the private and public schools,” said CVFA president Rodney Orale.

There are only 35 slots alloted for the PYCC seminar, the first seminar the CVFA will be holding this year and the slots will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“There’s also a growing demand for club teams in Cebu for licensed coaches to handle their teams in the local tournaments,” said Orale.

The CVFA requires coaches to be licensed to be able to handle a team in the CVFA-sanctioned tournaments and in 2019, the CVFA also had a dialogue with Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy that would require coaches to have at least a C license before they can handle teams in Cebu’s premier school-based league.

Such move is unprecedented since most school-based leagues in the country operate outside of the purview of the local football association in their area.

“Coaching is football is now a career options for the players, that is why the PFF is encouraging them to get licenses because this will not only benefit the coaches, but the players as well,” said Orale. / ML