CVFA wins PFF U19 title

THE Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVRFA) is the best U19 team in the country.

The Don Bosco Technological Center-led CVRFA cemented its status as the country’s best after beating Negros Occidental RFA (Norfa), 2-1, in an exciting finale of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U19 championships at the Dynamic Herb Stadium on June 10, 2024.

Team Carsten Pumareja, who was named the Best Midfielder and the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, netted the first goal in the 63rd minute before Norfa fought back with an equalizer from Kent John Parrenas.

However, Norfa’s celebration was short-lived as Charles Cliff Ventura, who came on at halftime, scored the go-ahead goal a minute later.

“This has been our goal and objective for so many championships already,” said long-time coach Glen Ramos. “The boys played really well and the performance was very high.”

Aside from Pumareja, the other individual awardees from the team are Best Goalkeeper Eugene Moleno and Best Defender Edgar Paredes III.

“I credit my defenders for this award because they also helped me,” said Moleno, who only conceded three goals from the group stage up to the finals.

On the other hand, Paredes, who looked surprised when he won the trophy, also credited his teammates, especially fellow defender Nathan Lingatong.

“I didn’t expect na best defender since I made a lot of risky mistakes,” said Paredes.

Meanwhile, PFF president John Guitterez congratulated both teams for a great game.

“Tonight’s game was a nailbiter with Norfa and CVFA duking it out. I’m very happy with how it turned out. The hosting is also top notch and we thank the CVFA for putting up such a good program and I’m hoping for many more hostings to come.” / ML