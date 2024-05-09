CVIRAA 2024 wraps up

THE closing ceremony of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2024 will be held at Gmall on A. Soriano Avenue, Cebu City, on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The best-performing delegates will be awarded, and Bayawan City's hosting of next year's CVIRAA will be officially proclaimed.

This year’s CVIRAA welcomed over 12,000 participants, with 8,500 being student-athletes and the remainder comprising the technical committee and coaching staff.

A total of 1,362 gold medals are up for grabs across 21 regular sporting events: archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, chess, football, futsal, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu, and the newly added dancesport.

Additionally, there are para-sports such as athletics, goalball, bocce, and swimming for differently-abled student-athletes, as well as one demonstration sport, pencak silat, aiming to introduce Filipino martial arts. (KJF)