CVIRAA athletics, swimming competition to be held at CCSC

FOLLOWING the announcement that two major games of the Cebu City Olympics will be held outside the city, the Cebu City Sports commissioner assured that the next major sports event will already be held in the city-owned sports center.

Cebu City Sports Commissioner John Pages assured the athletics and swimming competition of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet will be played at the new Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Pages said that for Central Visayas region, Cebu City will be the host.

CVIRAA is scheduled in May.

The City temporarily closed the CCSC on May 18, 2023 to pave the way for the renovation of the nearly three-decade-old facility located at the back of the Abellana National School along Osmeña Blvd. (JJL)