Cebu

Cviraa kicks off today in City of Naga

Cviraa kicks off today in City of Naga
KICK START. The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association opening ceremony is set today in City of Naga. The photo was taken two years ago in 2024 Cviraa. / FILE PHOTO SUGBUANONG KODAKER
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THE sporting spotlight shifts to the City of Naga, southern Cebu, as the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) officially opens Sunday, March 22, 2026, gathering student-athletes and coaches in the opening ceremony at the Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track Oval.

The competing divisions for this year are Bohol Province, Cebu Province, Bogo City, Carcar City, Cebu City, City of Naga, Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Tagbilaran City, Talisay City and Toledo City.

Thirty sporting events to be competed arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, boxing, chess, dancesport, football, futsal, gymnastics, paragames, pencak silat, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, vollebayball, wrestling, weightlifting, and wushu.

City of Naga is not new to hosting the regional sporting conclave, as the LGU once paid host in 2016 and 2017 editions. / RSC

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