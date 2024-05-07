CVIRAA probes alleged food poisoning among participating teams

The organizing committee has not identified what delegation was involved.

The organizing committee also clarified that the food provision of the participants falls under the participating delegation itself, and not of the host city, which is the Cebu City Government.

The organizing committee also said several factors may affect the food preparation, including extreme heat, the type of menu, delivery time, and consumption schedule.

The organizing committee has urged the public to be responsible in sharing information and to verify facts before making any allegations.

"As we await the findings of our medical team, we encourage everyone to remain calm and cooperative. The Organizing Committee is committed to transparency and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available," a portion of the statement reads. (JJL)