Cviraa winners receive cash reward from CH

Medalists of the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Association (Cviraa) from Mandaue City received a total of P1.5 million in cash incentives from the City Government.

The financial rewards were given to 29 athletes competing in regular sports and 41 athletes competing in the Para Games.

In a ceremony held at the City Hall on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, gold medalists received P 10,000 each; silver medalists, P7,000 each; and bronze medalists, P5,000 each.

City athletes hauled 55 gold, 47 silver and 59 bronze medals in the regional sports event that was held in Cebu City last May.

“We have seen their efforts. We have given rewards for their efforts. Resistance in life can develop strong character. This is what we need – a strong youth for a bright future of Mandaue City,” Mayor Jonas Cortes said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He said they will also give incentives to winners of the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa, but the schedule for distribution has yet to be set. He assured that all athletes will receive rewards.

Cortes said the City is committed to supporting its athletes by increasing the budget allocated to the sports commission from the annual budget.

This increase aims to support both current athletes and future training programs.

However, Mary Joy Tabal, head of the Mandaue City Sports Commission, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Wednesday that the exact amount of the budget increase has not yet been determined, and the total budget for the sports commission for this year is still unknown for her.

One of the gold medalists, 12-year-old Maica Cadenas, a chess player from Cabancalan 1 Elementary School, shared her journey as an athlete, having competed since Grade 1 and now entering Grade 7.

Despite initial nervousness, she said she focused during the game and successfully achieved her goal of winning gold.

Cadenas also participated in the Palarong Pambansa earlier this month, where she bagged a silver medal.

Last year, she also clinched a gold medal in the Cviraa, but did not secure a win at Palarong Pambansa, which was held in Marikina City.

She said the cash incentive will significantly help with her school expenses, as classes have already started at the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

The financial support will ease the burden on her parents by covering her school supplies as well as her daily allowance. / CAV