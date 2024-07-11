CV’s Cabral hurdles opening billiards match

CHRISLAN Cabral of Central Visayas escaped with a 4-3 victory against Eastern Visayas’ David Chua in a closely-fought 8-ball billiards duel in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the Il Corso Mall on Thursday, July 11.

Cabral said he’d never win the game, as Chua had already potted most of the balls.

“I thought I wouldn’t win because when it was his break, I thought he would pocket all the balls,” Cabral said.

Cabral demonstrated his determination to take an early lead, but Chua fought back to level the score, showcasing his resilience and skill, including an impressive shot off the cushion.

However, Cabral was able to extend his lead, 3-1, by executing his brilliant moves, including a strategic cannon to pocket the No. 8 ball.

Chua responded with a series of impressive shots and managed to tie the game once again, 3-3.

With a final decisive move, Cabral outsmarted Chua to secure his first triumph in the tournament.

Cabral said he will never doubt himself again and will continue to give his best to hopefully clinch the championship. / Karylle Aumentado and Jamaleah Datu, Junior Journos