CV’s Let’s Play Schools sets record for world’s largest Rondalla ensemble

THE Let’s Play Schools of the Department of Education (DepEd) 7 has etched its name in history by achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest Rondalla ensemble.

The event took place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex and featured over 500 participants from across the region.

The performers successfully achieved the record title after a first attempt.

The event was hosted by the Ibabao-Estancia Elementary School and organized by Barangay Ibabao, under the leadership of Barangay Captain Romulo Chavez, with coordination by Anthony Consejo.

The Rondalla, an ensemble traditionally comprising instruments such as the banduria, lahug, octavina, guitar and double-base, brought together participants of all ages.

Conductor Consejo expressed his joy and relief at the culmination of six months of rigorous preparation.

“It’s six months in the making. We put in a lot of effort and faced many challenges, especially with transportation and food,” Consejo said.

“It’s once in a lifetime for the children.. for me fulfilled being a conductor because this is my passion and I think my mission in this world is to share my talent... my gift has already been shared and been proven that we can do it,” he added.

He also extended his gratitude to the Mandaue City Government for its support in providing shelter and food for the participants, highlighting the mitigation of financial challenges thanks to the support of local government units.

One of the participants was 58-year-old Ma. Divina Gamutin, the oldest member of the ensemble. A pioneering member of the Dimiao Children’s Rondalla, Gamutin returned to the stage after a 40-year hiatus.

Despite the physical challenges brought on by age, she expressed immense joy in participating in the historic event, noting the difficulty in keeping up with younger participants but reveling in the experience nonetheless.

The record-setting Rondalla ensemble of Central Visayas, now recognized as the largest in the world, also celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines and the unifying power of music. / CAV with Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU Intern, Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu Intern, Kate Theresse Lagura Hamili, HNU Intern, Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban Intern