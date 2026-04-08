Cyber threats prompt call for long-term strategies

GOVERNMENT officials and industry leaders are calling for more comprehensive, long-term cybersecurity strategies as digital risks grow more complex and increasingly affect business continuity and national stability.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Leandro Aguirre said strengthening cyber resilience requires sustained public-private collaboration, capacity building and policy support.

“If we approach cybersecurity as a shared responsibility, then we can build and sustain a digital environment that is not only innovative, but also secure and resilient,” Aguirre said.

Summit highlights growing cyber risks

The need for sustained and coordinated cyber defenses took center stage during the Filipinnovation Summit powered by Concentrix, held March 24, 2026, where stakeholders from aviation, energy, real estate, retail, finance, logistics and technology sectors convened to discuss cyber resilience in the Philippines.

Now in its second year, the summit highlighted cybersecurity as a core requirement for digital transformation, with participants emphasizing that short-term or reactive approaches are no longer sufficient.

Leaders warn of expanding threat landscape

Keynote speaker Donald Lim underscored the urgency of adopting long-term cybersecurity strategies, warning that evolving threats now extend beyond data breaches to operational disruptions and systemic risks.

Discussions during the summit pointed to the growing exposure of critical industries to cyber threats, with executives noting that attacks can directly affect service delivery, customer trust and national security.

Cybersecurity seen as business priority

Participants said cybersecurity must be embedded in core business strategy and governance, rather than treated as a standalone IT function. This includes integrating risk management frameworks, investing in workforce capabilities and aligning corporate and national security priorities.

Public-private coordination emphasized

Industry leaders also highlighted the importance of sustained collaboration between the government and the private sector to address gaps in cyber readiness and ensure a coordinated response to emerging threats.

Concentrix Philippines chief business officer Amit Jagga said organizations must shift from reactive defenses to “resilience by design,” stressing that trust in digital systems depends on strong and consistent cybersecurity measures.

“Protecting our digital future requires action across industries and sectors,” he said./ KOC