Cybersecurity, automation boost employability

KNOWLEDGE process outsourcing firm EY Global Delivery Services is intensifying its collaboration with universities to embed job-relevant skills into academic programs, aiming to produce workforce-ready graduates amid rapid shifts driven by artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The initiative reflects a broader pivot toward a “skills-first” model, where employers prioritize practical capabilities — such as digital fluency, adaptability, and applied knowledge — over traditional credentials.

Under this approach, EY GDS integrates enterprise tools, certifications, and hands-on learning into degree programs, allowing students to gain real-world experience before graduation. This strengthens the transition from classroom learning to professional roles while helping companies reduce onboarding time and training costs.

Automation

A core component of the program is early exposure to platforms like ServiceNow, which enables students to work with automation, digital workflows, and AI governance tools widely used in business environments.

To deepen industry-academe integration, EY GDS also launched its Academia Program and structured tracks such as the Accelerated Learning Program for ServiceNow. These initiatives immerse students in real workflows and are rolled out in partnership with institutions including Cebu Institute of Technology – University, with training beginning as early as two years before graduation.

“Students build confidence, improve decision-making, and enter the workforce prepared and effective from day one,” said Raymond Go, EY GDS Philippines consulting leader.

Security

The firm has also expanded programs in cybersecurity, offering bootcamps and specialized training in areas such as threat management, security operations, and risk compliance. These initiatives aim to address rising demand for digital and cybersecurity talent while positioning Cebu as an emerging hub for ServiceNow and cybersecurity capabilities.

According to Diana Dionisio, EY GDS Philippines talent attraction and acquisition leader, the model is already yielding results, with some students earning certifications and securing job offers prior to graduation.

Sustainability

EY GDS said the strategy shifts the focus from recruitment to building a sustainable talent pipeline aligned with evolving industry needs. By embedding real-world applications into academic curricula, the company aims to produce graduates who are not only technically equipped but also adaptable to continuous technological change. / KOC