Cybersecurity seen as ‘safest’ career amid AI disruption

AS ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) continues to disrupt traditional jobs in the technology sector, cybersecurity is emerging as one of the safest and most resilient career paths for future workers, according to an academic expert.

Dr. Cherry Lynn Sta. Romana, dean of the College of Computer Studies at Cebu Institute of Technology-University, said demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to remain strong as digital systems expand and cyber threats become more sophisticated.

“With all these new developments in software and AI, you have to make sure that systems are secure,” she said in an interview on SunStar Cebu’s Beyond The Headlines. “Cybersecurity is a very safe career.”

Her remarks come as concerns grow over the impact of AI on jobs, particularly in roles that involve repetitive or automatable tasks. While automation is expected to replace certain functions in the IT-BPM sector, Sta. Romana said it will also create demand for higher-level, specialized roles—especially in areas that require human oversight and critical thinking.

Cybersecurity, she explained, falls into this category as organizations increasingly rely on digital platforms, cloud systems and AI-driven tools, all of which require robust protection against cyberattacks.

Industry observers note that as companies accelerate digital transformation, vulnerabilities in data systems and networks are also increasing, making cybersecurity a critical priority for businesses worldwide.

Sta. Romana said students and professionals looking to future-proof their careers should consider building strong foundations in computing and problem-solving, alongside specialized skills in areas such as cybersecurity.

“Technology will continue to evolve, but the need to secure systems will always be there,” she said.

She added that strengthening education in computing and engineering disciplines will be key to preparing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, particularly as the Philippines seeks to remain competitive in the global digital economy.

As AI adoption grows across industries, experts said roles that combine technical expertise with analytical and critical thinking skills—such as cybersecurity—are likely to remain in high demand. / KOC