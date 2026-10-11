Cybersecurity training builds digital talent pool

DEMAND for cybersecurity professionals is rising as more businesses face the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches, underscoring the need to develop a workforce equipped to protect digital systems and sensitive information.

Against this backdrop, cybersecurity firm Resecurity and Asia Pacific College (APC) partnered to provide students with hands-on training through a two-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition held on Sept. 17-18, 2026.

CTF is a cybersecurity exercise in which participants uncover hidden information in vulnerable programs, websites or networks. The competition aimed to strengthen students’ skills in identifying system vulnerabilities, solving security challenges and investigating digital evidence, preparing them for careers in the growing cybersecurity field.

The initiative highlights the role of industry-academe partnerships in developing talent for businesses increasingly dependent on digital platforms for transactions, data management and service delivery.

On the first day, participants attended a three-hour workshop on cryptography, web exploitation and digital forensics led by industry practitioners. They then applied their knowledge in a three-hour-and-40-minute competition at APC’s Security Operations Center Laboratory.

The exercise required teams to solve cryptographic puzzles, identify system vulnerabilities and trace digital footprints, simulating tasks encountered in actual cybersecurity operations.

Team Base67, led by Jhon Lloyd Nicolas, emerged as champion with 4,000 points. CYNEXT, led by Miles Angelo Gemillan, placed second with 3,000 points, while Hansa, led by Vince Nelmar Alobin, finished third with 2,500 points.

Nicolas and Alobin also tied as the tournament’s top individual scorers.

For businesses, developing cybersecurity talent is increasingly important as cyber threats threaten operations, customer information and financial resources. Resecurity said a stronger pool of trained professionals can help organizations improve defenses, respond to security incidents and maintain business continuity.

The partnership also demonstrates how practical training can complement classroom instruction by exposing students to challenges encountered by cybersecurity practitioners. As businesses accelerate digitalization, industry-relevant training can help expand the talent pool available to organizations seeking to strengthen their defenses.

WEF cybersecurity outlook

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 identified artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity skills shortages as major forces reshaping global cyber risks.

About 94 percent of respondents expect AI to be the biggest driver of change in

cybersecurity in the coming year, while 87 percent identified AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber risk in 2025. Although AI can improve threat detection, it also enables more sophisticated attacks.

Geopolitical tensions are also prompting organizations to strengthen their defenses, particularly as critical infrastructure becomes more exposed to cyberattacks. The report found that 64 percent of organizations consider geopolitically motivated cyberattacks in their risk strategies.

Cyber-enabled fraud is another growing concern. About 73 percent of respondents said they or someone in their network experienced cyber-enabled fraud in 2025, while 77 percent reported an increase in fraud and phishing.

The WEF also cited rapidly evolving threats, supply chain vulnerabilities and shortages of cybersecurity expertise as key challenges. It called for stronger cooperation among governments, businesses and technology providers, alongside greater investment in workforce development and responsible AI governance.

The findings underscore the need for businesses to invest not only in cybersecurity technology but also in skilled professionals who can identify vulnerabilities, manage threats and protect critical systems. / KOC