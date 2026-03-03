Cebu

Cyrus returns for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus
Photo from Miley Cyrus Facebook page
THE Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" will mark its 20th anniversary with a special set to premiere on Disney+ on March 24, 2026 — exactly two decades after the show first aired.

Miley Cyrus returns to reflect on her iconic dual role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana, sharing never-before-seen archival footage, revisiting recreated sets such as the Stewart family living room and the signature Hannah closet, and looking back on moments that defined a generation.

Hosted by podcaster Alex Cooper before a live studio audience, the special offers an intimate retrospective of the series that launched Cyrus’s career and left a lasting cultural impact.

The celebration aims to honor the show’s legacy and thank audiences who grew up with its “best of both worlds” storyline. (NPG)

