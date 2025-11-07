Czech Republic crowned Miss Earth 2025; PH falls short

THE Philippines failed to secure a crown at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant held Wednesday night, Nov. 5, 2025, at Okada Hotel in Parañaque City.

Natalie Puskinova of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss Earth 2025.

The Philippines’ Joy Barcoma made it to the Top 8 but did not advance to the Top 4. A win would have given the country its fifth Miss Earth crown.

Previous Filipino winners were Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014) and Karla Henry (2008).

Joy’s question was about “law.” She answered, “No one is above the law. Every decision that our politicians make and every policy our government officials pass affects everyone. Social justice and environmental justice are also human justice. Every law we pass must protect every person on Earth.”

Miss Earth Air 2025 was Soldis Ivarsdottir of Iceland, Miss Earth Water 2025 was Mu Anh Trinh of Vietnam and Miss Earth Fire 2025 was Waree Ngamkham of Thailand. / HBL