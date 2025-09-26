Czechia advances to semis

MANILA – Czechia recovered from a first-set loss to prevail over Iran, 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, and secure a semis berth in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Czechia will face Bulgaria for a spot in the finals. The Bulgarians knocked out Team USA, 21-25, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-13, in the nightcap.

Opposite Patrik Indra finished with 22 points (20 attacks and two aces), while outside hitter Lukas Vasina had 21 points (19 attacks, one block and one ace) in leading the Czech side to victory after one hour and 56 minutes.

“From the start of the game, we were under big pressure. We were about to lose the second set, too, but the guys from the bench came in and decided that set to keep us alive. We did much better in the third and the fourth sets,” Indra said.

Middle blocker Antonin Klimes chipped in eight points (seven attacks and one ace), while outside hitter Jan Galabov and skipper Adam Zajicek scored seven points each.

Indra and Vasina scored seven points each in the fourth set where the Iranians rallied behind opposite Ali Hadjipour and outside hitter Hussein Khanzadeh Poriya to make it 20-23, but the Czechs played steadier to wrap up the match.

Poriya scored 18 points (15 attacks and three aces), while Hadjipour also had 18 notches (15 attacks and three blocks).

Captain Morteza Sharifi had 11 points (nine attacks and two aces), while middle blockers Yousef Kazemi Poshtpan and Mohammad Valizadeh added eight markers apiece.

Meanwhile, Brazilian icon Leila Barros arrived in the country and held a press conference and a meet-and-greet with media and fans on Friday, Sept. 26.

The 53-year-old Barros, who is now a senator, will serve as the guest of honor during the tournament’s semifinals and finals over the weekend.

Barros first visited the country in 2000 for the FIVB World Grand Prix and helped spark the rise of Philippine volleyball as many Filipinos were inspired to take up the sport because of her skill and charisma.

The opposite spiker won two bronze medals in the 1996 (Atlanta) and 2000 (Sydney) Olympics and four gold medals in the FIVB World Grand Prix.

Brazil also won the bronze medal in the Manila leg of the Grand Prix in 2000. / PNA ‍