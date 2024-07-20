DA 7 allots P1B to respond, prep for La Niña phenomenon response, preparation

IN PREPARATION for a potentially devastating La Niña between August and November, the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7 is taking steps to lessen its impact on agriculture by allocating P1 billion for the region.

Leo Pelletero, project evaluation officer IV from the planning, monitoring and evaluation division, stressed the urgency of the situation during a press briefing on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Pelletero said that the agricultural sector, already grappling with the adverse effects of the recent El Niño, could face even greater challenges with the onset of La Niña. La Niña is characterized by unusually cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

“We are currently establishing a La Niña task force with a focus on regions historically most affected by such events,” Pelletero said in Cebuano.

The El Niño phenomenon, which ended last June, caused an estimated P1 billion in crop damage across Central Visayas, which led to financial losses for farmers, with Cebu Province registering the highest loss.

Pelletero said that the damage caused by La Niña could be even more severe, expressing hope that it won’t surpass the devastation already caused by El Niño.

The Philippines experienced La Niña in 2019. Now, four years later, there is a possibility of another La Niña occurring, Pelletero added.

Quick response fund

Among their preparations include the distribution of seeds, fertilizers and vitamins for livestock to ensure the farmers and their produce are well-supported.

To bolster these efforts, the DA 7 has allocated a quick response fund of P1 billion specifically for the two provinces in the region: Cebu and Bohol.

Pelletero said that this amount might be insufficient for the entire region but he clarified that the funds would be allocated to areas officially declared under a state of calamity.

Additionally, the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund will supplement these resources, with coordination ongoing with local government units (LGUs) across the provinces.

“The LGUs also have their own budgets for disaster response, so this is a collaborative effort,” Pelletero said in Cebuano.

DA 7 is also prioritizing the close monitoring of farmers through information, education and communication materials to raise awareness and prepare them for the potential impacts of La Niña.

An adaptation and mitigation initiative in agriculture, developed in collaboration with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), aims to inform farmers about anticipated rainfall patterns, enabling them to take preemptive measures.

Pelletero said that similar to their strategy for El Niño, the agency is concentrating on water management for irrigation, but this time to address the surplus of water during La Niña.

Currently, the DA 7 is working closely with relevant local government agencies and LGUs to ensure comprehensive preparedness for the looming threat of La Niña. / CAV