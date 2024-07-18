DA 7: Fall Armyworms, El Niño Devastates Farming Communities

FALL armyworms and the El Niño phenomenon have devastated farmlands in Central Visayas, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA) 7.

The DA 7 has expressed deep concern over these developments, with the fall armyworms alone ravaging at least 52 hectares of farmlands.

The El Niño phenomenon, which ended last June, caused an estimated P1 billion in crop damage across Central Visayas.

This climatic challenge has led to financial losses for farmers, with Cebu Province registering the highest loss, the DA 7 said.

Infestation

Wilberto Castillo, the technical director for the DA 7-Research and Regulations, told reporters on Thursday, July 18, 2024, that they still have to continue to survey farms in the region to determine the extent of the fall armyworm infestation.

Castillo said fall armyworm originated from Africa and spread to Europe and Asia in 2017. The pest was first reported in the Philippines in June 2019, specifically in Piat, Cagayan, where it affected corn crops. It has reached Mindanao.

He said a fall armyworm is distinct from the commonly known armyworms, highlighting that adult fall armyworms can travel up to 100 kilometers per day.

Fall armyworms are capable of feeding on more than 80 different crop species, potentially causing substantial yield losses in key cultivated cereals such as corn and rice, as well as in vegetable crops, cotton and legumes.

The larval stage of fall armyworm (between 14 and 30 days old) consumes various parts of plants, including corn and rice, leading to significant damage and yield reduction.

Infestations typically occur during summer, with the pest found in high densities across grasslands and crops.

As of now, fall armyworm infestations have been recorded in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, and seven municipalities of the Cagayan Valley, according to Castillo.

To combat the pest, a combination of crop protection chemicals, biological control agents, and integrated pest management practices are utilized by the DA 7.

“These worms have greatly affected our farmers, especially their crops, but the Department of Agriculture provides a free spray for this fall armyworms”, said Castillano.

The DA has supplied farmers with packs of pheromone lures, liters of pesticides, biological control agents such as Trichogramma chilonis to target fall armyworms’ eggs and earwigs, and metharhizium species to counteract fall armyworm larvae.

The quantities provided depend on the farmers’ requirements and are distributed in coordination with local government units (LGUs).

The DA 7 is collaborating with LGUs, implementing measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

El Niño’s damage

The agriculture sector in Central Visayas is also reeling from the effects of El Niño, which has damaged over 21,000 hectares of rice, corn, and high-value crops, resulting in losses valued at P1 billion and affecting 70,567 farmers as of June 2024.

Cebu Province was the hardest hit by the El Niño phenomenon, suffering at least P8 million in crop damage. Following closely was Bohol, with crop damage amounting to around P5 million.

Bohol was reported as the largest area affected by the drought, with around 10,687.90 hectares damaged. Cebu followed with 7,912.50 hectares, while Negros Oriental and Siquijor reported 3,081 and 195 hectares affected, respectively.

The total crop damage is valued at approximately P1.4 billion, with Cebu suffering the highest losses at around P826 million.

Bohol incurred around P520 million in damages, Negros Oriental around P69 million, and Siquijor P28 million.

In response to these problems, the DA is providing assistance and insurance to affected farmers.

Castillano urged farmers to register with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) to avail themselves of benefits from the DA and LGUs.

Insurance payouts are determined by the extent of the damage reported.

“If farmers are registered with PCIC, they will receive benefits from the Department of Agriculture through the LGU,” said Castillano. / CAV WITH ARABELLA LUZON, HNU INTERN