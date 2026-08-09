DA bans animal imports from 7 FMD-hit economies

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has temporarily suspended the importation of live animals and selected animal products from seven economies in the Middle East and Europe following confirmed outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

In a statement, the ban covers Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cyprus, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait and Palestine after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported outbreaks of FMD virus serotype SAT1, validated through laboratory testing coordinated with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reference laboratory network.

Under Department Circular 39 signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the Philippines will prohibit imports of live swine, cattle, water buffaloes and other FMD-susceptible animals, as well as fresh skeletal muscle meat, casings, tallow, hooves, horns and animal semen from the affected areas.

The DA said the move aims to protect the livestock industry, food security and farmers’ livelihoods from the highly contagious disease.

“We are taking a science-based and precautionary approach,” Laurel said, adding that protecting the livestock industry must remain a priority while ensuring safe trade.

The DA said products classified by WOAH as “safe commodities” will remain eligible for importation, subject to veterinary certification and processing requirements. These include ultra-high temperature milk and dairy products, heat-treated canned meat, protein meal, gelatin and certain processed hides and leather.

FMD affects cloven-hoofed animals but does not pose a public health or food safety risk to humans. However, outbreaks can disrupt livestock production, raise costs and cause significant economic losses.

Veterinary quarantine officers have been ordered to stop and confiscate prohibited shipments at Philippine ports. / KOC