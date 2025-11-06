DA: Corn output seen to take hit from typhoon Tino

AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, that the government expects significant losses in corn production following typhoon Tino’s impact on the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, even as the country’s rice supply remains stable.

“We’re not too worried about rice since the harvest is almost complete in major producing provinces and most of the affected regions are not major producing areas,” Laurel said in a statement. “But we may have an issue with corn because about 33,000 hectares of cornfields were affected by Tino.”

Cebu consistently leads Central Visayas in corn production and has one of the region’s largest areas planted to corn. The province was among the hardest hit when typhoon Tino struck the island on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has ordered all regional field offices to conduct rapid damage assessments and prepare for a potentially stronger typhoon that could hit Northern Luzon over the weekend.

To aid recovery efforts, the DA will distribute P255 million worth of farm inputs, including rice, corn and vegetable seeds, as well as fingerlings and biologics for livestock and aquaculture producers. Fishers affected by Tino may also receive assistance for boat and gear repairs and fuel support, Laurel said.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. has been directed to expedite processing of insurance claims, while the Agricultural Credit Policy Council is ready to provide loans of up to P25,000 under the Survival and Recovery Loan Program to help producers rebuild operations quickly.

To ensure food availability, the National Food Authority has prepared 2.6 million bags of rice for distribution to local government units and relief agencies. Additional rice will also be made available through Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets selling P20-per-kilo rice and other affordable goods.

“We have enough rice stocks at the NFA to cover our needs,” Laurel said, adding that the government remains on heightened alert to protect food supply chains amid a more active typhoon season. / KOC