DA eyes targeted carrot imports

AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the Department of Agriculture (DA) may allow targeted carrot imports in Metro Manila, Cebu and other areas with tight supply through July while studying possible price caps for carrots, pork liempo and palm-based cooking oil.

The DA chief told the Philippine News Agency the imports would be limited to “strategic locations” to address supply gaps.

“We will import carrots strategically in areas where supply is short,” Laurel said.

He said the DA imported 1,000 metric tons of carrots in April to “calibrate the market,” but prices did not fall. The department plans to import 2,500 metric tons in May, about the same volume in June and slightly less in July, he said.

As of Monday, carrots sold for P80 to P190 per kilo in Metro Manila, higher than the P70 to P150 per kilo recorded Feb. 26, according to DA Bantay Presyo monitoring.

Laurel said pork liempo should sell at P380 per kilo, not P420, while Metro Manila prices range from P330 to P480 per kilo.

Palm-based cooking oil sells for P34 to P40 for a 350-milliliter bottle and P75 to P115 for a one-liter bottle.

Laurel said a price cap on imported rice would be released soon, and local well-milled rice may be placed under a suggested retail price of P52 to P53 per kilo, depending on the area.

Imported premium rice sells for P55 to P63 per kilo in Metro Manila, while local premium rice sells for P50 to P62 per kilo, the department said. / PNA