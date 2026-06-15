DA launches animal vax program

AGRICULTURE officials launched on Monday, June 15, 2026, the P140.9-million Animal Vaccine Development Program (AVDP) to further boost the country’s livestock sector.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the signing of the agreement for the establishment of the AVDP in partnership with the DA-National Livestock Program, the Bureau of Animal Industry, the Philippine Carabao Center and Central Luzon State University.

In a statement, the DA chief said the program seeks to ensure food security and improve the country’s long-term disease defenses.

Local vaccine development

Tiu Laurel said local vaccine development will strengthen the swine and poultry industries amid ongoing recovery efforts from the effects of African swine fever (ASF) and avian influenza outbreaks.

“Investing in science, research and innovation is critical to protecting livelihoods, strengthening our food systems and building a more resilient future for the livestock sector,” he said.

He said vaccines developed in the Philippines could offer a key advantage over imported products because they can be tailored to local pathogen strains, potentially improving their effectiveness in preventing outbreaks.

The DA said it has secured P77.6 million for the AVDP this year, P30.6 million for 2027 and P32.7 million for 2028.

Biosafety facility

Under the AVDP, a Biosafety Level 3 facility will be established to allow scientists to safely handle high-risk animal pathogens and accelerate vaccine development.

The laboratory will also support advanced research, technical training and disease preparedness efforts.

Researchers will focus on vaccine candidates for ASF and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Although the Philippines remains FMD-free, neighboring countries have reported outbreaks, posing a threat to the local livestock sector.

Besides ASF and FMD, the AVDP also aims to boost the country’s capacity in animal health research and innovation. / PNA