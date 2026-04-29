DA ramps up support for farmers, fisherfolk

GOVERNMENT support for the agriculture sector is gaining momentum, with cash aid, farm inputs and logistics assistance being rolled out nationwide to sustain production and protect farmers’ incomes, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

During a hearing of the Senate Proactive Response and Oversight for Timely and Effective Crisis Strategy Committee, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the agency has begun distributing aid under the P10-billion Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk.

As of Tuesday, April 28, a total of 90,898 beneficiaries have received assistance, out of a target of more than 4.17 million farmers and fisherfolk.

Planting preparations

The DA is also ramping up preparations for the wet planting season. About 86 percent, or P9.34 billion worth, of hybrid seed allocation has already been secured for distribution, along with P4.71 billion in fertilizer support set to be rolled out in time for the cropping season.

Support programs for other commodities are also underway, including the distribution of corn seeds and fertilizers, as well as assistance for high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables.

Laurel added that logistics support is being strengthened through the mobilization of DA-owned hauling trucks.

Parallel interventions are being implemented to stabilize food supply and improve access. The DA reported that the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program has generated P3 billion in sales and served nearly 10 million households, while the P20 rice initiative under the Benteng Bigas Meron Na program has benefited more than 6.1 million consumers nationwide.

Laurel said the department continues to coordinate with other agencies under the government’s Uplift (Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport) program to sustain production, improve distribution and cushion the impact of rising input costs on the agriculture sector. / PNA