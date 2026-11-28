THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has eliminated more than 490,000 invalid entries and significantly reduced duplicate records in its national farmers’ registry to ensure government assistance reaches legitimate beneficiaries.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan disclosed the progress during the Senate deliberations on the DA’s proposed 2027 budget on Friday, saying the agency has been regularly cleaning its Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), which contains approximately 11 million records.

“Dati, nung nag-umpisa sila (When it started), there were about 200,000 plus duplicates and 529,000 invalid entries with 11 million records. Now they have brought it down to 10,000 possible duplicates and 37,000 invalid entries,” Pangilinan said.

The reduction represents at least 492,000 invalid entries removed from the registry, while the number of possible duplicate records has declined by more than 190,000.

Pangilinan, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, said the DA continues to verify its database weekly to prevent fraudulent or erroneous distribution of financial assistance and agricultural subsidies.

He said the department also conducts additional verification before changing the registration status of beneficiaries.

The progress was reported in response to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who questioned how the government intends to address inclusion and exclusion errors in its various assistance programs for farmers and fisherfolk.

Hontiveros raised concerns that inaccurate identification documents and overlapping beneficiary lists could result in government aid reaching unqualified recipients while excluding those genuinely in need.

To strengthen accountability, Pangilinan said the Senate is working on a special provision in the 2027 General Appropriations Act requiring the DA to submit its list of beneficiaries.

“We are working on introducing a special provision dito sa ating GAA para ‘yung mga list of beneficiaries ay isusumite ng departamento (in the GAA under which the department will submit its list of beneficiaries),” he said.

The senator also cited the Senate’s approval of a legislation establishing a Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Services, which would strengthen DA presence at the municipal level.

He explained that agricultural extension workers stationed in communities would be better positioned to identify legitimate farmers and fisherfolk and verify their eligibility for government programs.

The proposed reform would expand the DA’s reach beyond its existing regional-level operations and strengthen the monitoring of agricultural assistance.

Hontiveros acknowledged the improvements, describing the reduction in questionable records from hundreds of thousands to tens of thousands as significant progress in addressing potential irregularities.

She also expressed support for the proposed budget safeguards and institutional reforms to further strengthen the integrity of agricultural assistance programs. / PNA