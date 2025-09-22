DA rolls out plan for year-round veggie supply

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is banking on a “White Revolution” to stabilize vegetable prices, cut food imports and ensure year-round supply of high-value crops through climate-resilient farming systems.

The strategy, unveiled by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., combines protected cultivation systems with modern food hubs, efficient logistics and post-harvest facilities. By reducing spoilage and buffering harvests against erratic weather, the plan aims to ease inflationary pressures that have repeatedly hit Filipino households during supply disruptions.

“We cannot afford to rely on good weather anymore. Protected cultivation is no longer optional — it’s a necessity,” Laurel said, noting recent typhoons that destroyed crops and triggered price spikes.

In a statement, the program will establish food corridors near urban markets equipped with greenhouses, cold storage and improved handling systems. DA officials estimate that even trimming 10 percent of the Philippines’ US$11.71-billion agricultural trade deficit could redirect some P60 billion to local farmers. In 2024 alone, the country imported $461.8 million worth of vegetables, fruits, nuts and other plant parts.

Undersecretary Cheryl Marie Caballero has ordered an inventory of existing greenhouses to identify facilities that can be rehabilitated, giving the initiative a head start. Procurement of new equipment is expected to begin in late 2025, with the first corridors operational by the second half of next year.

The “White Revolution,” named after the plastic films used in greenhouse farming, draws inspiration from South Korea’s transformation of its vegetable sector in the 1970s to 1990s. / KOC