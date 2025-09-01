DA seeks enforcement powers vs smugglers

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday, September 1, 2025, urged lawmakers to grant the agency enforcement powers to strengthen the fight against agricultural smuggling.

The DA issued the statement nearly a year after the passage of Republic Act (RA) 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said amendments to the law are needed to pursue the people behind the illicit trade, describing this as “economic sabotage” that gravely harms local farmers and fisherfolk.

“The law is a step in the right direction; but without enforcement powers, our hands are tied. We cannot fully protect our farmers and fisherfolk,” Tiu Laurel said in a statement.

Under the current setup, the agency has no direct authority to hold smugglers liable despite intensified operations and seizures.

As of July 2025, the DA-Inspectorate and Enforcement (DAIE) unit has confiscated P3.78 billion worth of illegally imported agricultural and fishery products from 182 anti-smuggling operations since January 2024.

However, the DAIE reported that smugglers have remained active, as shown by P953 million worth of smuggled products seized and about 111 operations conducted this year alone.

“We’ve blacklisted 20 importers under my watch—13 of whom were operating without licenses,” Tiu Laurel said.

“They are so shameless. A crocodile is even better, as it stops when it’s full,” he said in Filipino.

The DA also pressed for a review of the current threshold for cases to qualify as economic sabotage, as this makes prosecution more difficult.

The current threshold is set at P10 million for all agri-fishery products, higher than the P1 million threshold applied to specific commodities like sugar, corn, pork, poultry, garlic, onion, carrots, fish, and cruciferous vegetables under the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016. / PNA