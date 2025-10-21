DA to LGUs: Input agri damage into DRRMIS

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) encouraged local government units (LGUs) to input their agriculture damages to the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System (DRRMIS) after it recorded an initial P171 million agri-infra and livestock damage due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in north Cebu.

DA 7 Assistant Chief of the Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division and DRRM Alternate Focal Person Leo Pelletero said the DRRMIS is a web-based system that digitalizes the established process and workflow on damage and losses reporting.

He said it will eventually function as the central portal for data collation and reports generation of damage and losses in agriculture and fisheries.

While initial reports estimate agricultural infrastructure damage at P169 million from both government and private sectors, and P1.9 million in livestock losses based on the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, a joint validation with the Department of Agriculture (DA), Provincial Agriculture and Veterinary Offices, and concerned LGUs will be conducted on October 22–24, 2025, to verify the data amid ongoing aftershocks.

“Once ma inspect, ma validate will be inputted in the DRRMIS para walay manobra, walay makulang. Based gyud sa damage cost by the incident,” Pelletero said during a press briefing of the Philippine Information Agency 7 on Tuesday, October 21.

Pelletero said once the cost of damage is recorded in the DRRMIS, they will be “indemnified” or reimbursed for assistance in repair and recovery efforts. (CDF)