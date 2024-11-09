Daanbantayan barangay gets 43 new solar streetlights

RESIDENTS of a barangay in Daanbantayan, Cebu’s southernmost town, are set to enjoy improved safety and security with the installation of 43 new solar streetlights.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura said the project, inaugurated in Sitio Matan-ag 1 to Sitio Mohon in Barangay Bateria, Daanbantayan, on Nov. 8, 2024, aims to provide well-lit pathways and deter potential safety hazards at night.

The solar street lights are a project of Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI CIDDS), a flagship poverty reduction program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and is counter-parted by the municipality, barangay and the community.

Shimura said the solar lights were completed with a budget of P2,424,000 and additional contributions amounting to P23,703.83 from the municipal and barangay local government units.

The local government unit of Daanbatayan in a Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 8, said the project aligns with the environmentally friendly, cost-effective lighting solution that reflects Daanbantayan’s commitment to sustainable development.

Shimura also commended the 27-Bateria volunteers who are in charge of the project, monitoring, and operations during the implementation of the project.

“The community, as volunteers, gives them that sense of pride in helping and counter-parting with their efforts in these projects,” he said. / CDF