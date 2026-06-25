Daanbantayan to enforce strengthened security measures in schools

TO ENSURE the safety of students, Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. has issued a memorandum to enhance security protocols and measures in all public and secondary schools in Daanbantayan, Thursday, June 25, 2026.

In a Facebook post by the Municipality of Daanbantayan, Memorandum 2026-020 compels heightened security inspections and monitoring through increased police visibility and routine bag inspections within school premises.

The memorandum urged streamlined coordination with school authorities and the Daanbantayan Police Station to ensure the safety and security of students, teachers, and the general public.

Mayor Gungun Gica of the town of Dumanjug had earlier mandated the confiscation of cellphones during class hours, as part of the total ban of cellphones inside schools amid safety concerns.

In Metro Cebu, enforcement agencies spearhead intensified protocols such as non-contact-bag inspections and metal detectors to prevent prohibited weapons and dangerous objects within the premises.

Similarly, Mandaue City has employed non-contact and non-intrusive entrance inspections in schools.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has also given directives to strengthen security measures, such as vehicle passes and biometric registration for students, teachers, and administrative personnel.

These preventive measures follow the school shooting incident in San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, which resulted in the death of three students and wounded 20 others.

The 14- and 15-year-old suspects are now in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development after signing a voluntary commitment to be admitted to the Regional Rehabilitation Center for Youth. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)