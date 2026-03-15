Daanbantayan tourism faces new hurdles: Rising fuel prices and global tensions threaten recovery

TOURISM leaders in Daanbantayan are raising the alarm. While visitors are still arriving, experts warn that expensive fuel and conflicts abroad could hurt the local economy if the situation lasts more than two months.

A growing concern for local businesses

During the "Our Cebu!" tourism exhibition on Friday, March 13, 2026, local business owners shared their worries. This comes after the town already faced a 6.9-magnitude earthquake and typhoon Tino.

Jameson Rey Acuna, owner of Divergems Diving Center on Malapascua Island, says the impact is just starting to show. While his boats are still running, he has already seen booking cancellations just days after international conflicts began on Feb. 28.

"Maybe for now it’s okay, but if it continues like this, our guests may gradually decrease," Acuna said. He explained that many foreign divers might choose to return to their home countries instead of staying on vacation.

The problem with prices

It isn't just global news affecting the islands; it is the cost of doing business. Acuna noted that diesel prices in Daanbantayan have jumped from P60 to about P90 per liter.

For dive shops, this is a major problem because pumpboats need a lot of fuel to reach diving spots. Business owners say they cannot easily raise their prices for tourists, making it hard to survive the "abrupt" increase in costs.

Who is visiting Daanbantayan?

Daanbantayan Tourism Officer Renlie Castillo says that, for now, bookings remain strong. The town’s primary guests come from Europe, with tourists from Germany, Spain and France making up the top three groups.

However, Castillo admits the threat is real. If the global situation starts to scare off these European travelers, the local economy will feel the pinch. He also noted that as a commuter himself, he is already feeling the sting of high gas prices.

A history of resilience

The tourism industry in Daanbantayan has proven it can bounce back:

• September 2025: A 6.9-magnitude earthquake caused a drop in visitors.

• October 2025: Travel numbers remained low as the town recovered.

• November – December 2025: Tourism peaked, with up to 400 visitors arriving in a single day.

• Early 2026: Numbers stayed steady with at least 200 visitors daily.

To keep the industry strong, the local government is focusing on training. They are teaching boatmen and workers about food safety and better service to ensure tourists have a great experience despite the challenges.

Looking toward the future

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced that the Provincial Government is looking for ways to support tourism workers and fisherfolk. Meetings with the Department of Energy are already being held to create a plan.

Meanwhile, business owners like Acuna are asking for more than just financial help. He pointed out that Malapascua Island still lacks a medical clinic, forcing residents and tourists to travel to the mainland even for minor illnesses.

The community remains hopeful, but they know the next few months will be critical. Staying prepared and keeping communication open between the government and business owners will be the key to keeping Daanbantayan’s famous white sands and dive spots busy. / CDF