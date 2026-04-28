Dacullo keeps Youth title after tough fight

SHERWIN Dacullo successfully defended his Philippine Youth minimumweight title after beating Jerome Cometa by split decision on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The fight was part of the “Sanman 100” boxing event held at the Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Dacullo entered the match as the underdog but proved his strength in the ring. He controlled most of the fight, especially from the second round until the end.

"Sherwin controlled the fight from the second round up until the end of the fight. His opponent scored a knockdown in the last round but it wasn't enough to beat him," said coach Brix Flores.

In the final round, Cometa landed a strong punch that briefly knocked Dacullo down. But Dacullo quickly stood up and continued fighting, showing his toughness.

"It was an exciting fight. The fans were on the edge of their seats. Sherwin was very good on defense, his counter attacks, and his punch combinations," Flores added.

Two judges scored the fight in favor of Dacullo, while one judge chose Cometa. This gave Dacullo the split decision win.

With the victory, Dacullo improved his record to six wins, one loss, and one draw, with two knockouts. Cometa, on the other hand, suffered his first loss.

In another match, former world titleholder Reymart Gaballo won by knockout in the third round against Jelo Bacalso. It was his fourth straight victory.

Other boxers also delivered strong performances in the undercard fights, including Dave Apolinario, Ricky Cristobal, Michael Casama, and Kevin Villanueva, who all won their matches. / EKA