Dacullo set to defend title vs unbeaten Cometa

SHERWIN Dacullo is ready for another big challenge as he defends his Philippine Youth minimumweight title against unbeaten boxer Jerome Cometa on April 26, 2026, at the Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Dacullo’s coach, Brix Flores, expects a tough fight.

“This will be a good fight. His opponent is a former national team member,” Flores said. “We’ll do our best to win. I think Sherwin has the advantage in power.”

Dacullo is coming off a strong comeback after suffering the first loss of his career last year, when he was beaten by Roland Toyogan in a close split decision.

In his next fight, Dacullo surprised many fans. Even as a big underdog, he defeated fellow former amateur standout Freshler Utrera by unanimous decision to win the vacant Philippine Youth title in Bohol.

Now, he faces another difficult opponent in Cometa, who also came from the Philippine national team.

Flores said Dacullo needs to stay active in the ring. “He has to keep throwing punches to score points, but at the same time, he must not forget his defense,” he added.

Cometa only turned professional last year but has already shown strong potential. He won his first fight against Junrey Lawas by split decision, then followed it up with clear wins over Ronishiel Pamplona and Raffie Jamero. He also scored a second-round knockout against Ariel Bravo.

Dacullo currently has a record of 5 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with two knockouts. Cometa, on the other hand, remains unbeaten with a 4-0 record and one knockout. / EKA