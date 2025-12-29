Dacullo to fight in Bohol

CEBU-BASED prospect Joebert Dacullo will take on Boholano Brian Bustrillo in the eight-round main event of JMF Promotions’ “Battle of the Outer Soul in Bohol” card on Jan. 17, 2026, at the Duero Training Center in Duero, Bohol.

“This will be a good fight. The opponent (Bustrillo) is also a busy fighter. He’s also prepared for this fight. This is a very good test for Dacullo. He’ll have to win it with strategy,” Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy head coach Brix Flores, who trains Dacullo, told SunStar Cebu.

Both Dacullo and Bustrillo are eager to bounce back after suffering losses in their previous fights.

Dacullo absorbed his first career defeat last July 27, 2025, falling via unanimous decision to John Vincent Lauriaga in Mandaluyong City after starting his pro career with four straight wins.

Bustrillo, on the other hand, lost to Mark Anthony Sarino by a close split decision last month in Mandaue City. His other career defeat also came in a close contest, a majority-decision loss to Vicente Unidos.

Dacullo is 5-1 with two knockouts, while Bustrillo is 4-2 with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Sumalinog siblings will also see action in the undercard.

Kevin Sumalinog (5-0, 1 KO) will face Cerwin Genosas (2-6, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout, while Khyle Sumalinog (2-0) will lock horns with John Michael Cariba (0-4) in a four-rounder.

Kevin and Khyle are siblings of current Philippine National Boxing Team member Pathricia Sumalinog.

The Sumalinogs are also training under the guidance of Flores. / EKA