Dacullo wins second fight in ‘Blow by Blow’

CEBUANO prospect Jobert Dacullo won his second straight fight in Manny Pacquiao’s “Blow by Blow” series after a split decision victory over Christian Lagune on April 12, 2024, at the San Andres Civic and Sports Center in Malate, Manila.

Dacullo got the nod from two of the three judges with identical 57-56 scores from judges Sammy Bernabe and Nowel Haduca. Al Llaneta scored it the other way for Lagune 57-56.

The fight was close even though Dacullo dropped Lagune in the opening round.

Dacullo remained undefeated 4-0 with two knockouts, while Lagune suffered his first career loss and dropped to 3-1-2 with two knockouts.

Dacullo trains under the tutelage of veteran Cebuano trainer Brix Flores at the Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy in Mandaue City.

The 20-year-old Dacaullo started boxing back in 2017 and had over 20 amateur fights. He turned pro back in 2022 with a unanimous decision over Raffie Jamero.

Dacullo fought in Pacquiao’s “Blow by Blow” last year and scored a fifth-round stoppage of Eman Alajid.

In the main event, Albert Francisco (12-0, 8 KOs) stayed undefeated with an eighth-round technical knockout of Dennis Endar (6-2-1, 5 KOs). / EKA