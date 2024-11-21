Dad pushes for insurance coverage for CH employees

A CEBU City legislator has proposed several resolutions aimed at establishing a comprehensive insurance coverage program for City Hall employees, addressing their medical and health insurance needs.

During the regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, Councilor Rey Gealon urged Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to allocate funding for a medical allowance for eligible employees starting in 2025.

This initiative aligns with Executive Order 64 issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Aug. 2, which grants not only a salary hike for government employees but also establishes that starting in 2025, government workers will each receive a medical allowance not exceeding P7,000 annually as a subsidy for the availment of Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) benefits or HMO-type benefits.

Gealon, in a privilege speech, emphasized the importance of such insurance coverage, highlighting the risks that government employees face while performing their duties, which can lead to accidents and injuries.

He said that accessible healthcare is crucial for both casual and regular employees of the City Government.

Through the EO, he said local government units are allowed to grant the medical allowance through procurement of HMO coverage to eligible employees.

“This initiative is part of the broader strategy to create a supportive, productive and motivated work environment for all civil servants… we value their sacrifices, understand the importance of their health in maintaining the efficiency and quality of the services they deliver to the people,” Gealon said in his speech.

He urged the mayor to welcome private firms and insurers to study the initiative.

During the discussion, Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera said the city administrator and the Human Resource Development Office has to review the matter first.

She clarified that she supported Gealon’s proposal. However, she suggested that instead of directly distributing the allowance to employees, the funds could be used to purchase health insurance coverage on their behalf.

She noted that establishing a special account or trust fund could facilitate this process, ensuring that the funds are used specifically for medical assistance when needed.

Councilor Joy Augustus Young, for his part, proposed that the City Government could act as its own insurer rather than relying on private firms.

Gealon agreed with this approach, saying that having insurance coverage would provide assurance to City Hall employees seeking medical assistance.

The discussions highlighted financial implications of such a program, with estimates suggesting that a trust fund might require at least P35 million to adequately cover the needs of approximately 5,000 employees at City Hall.

This fund could also be utilized for payments related to laboratory services and other medical expenses at the Cebu City Medical Center.

Overall, these initiatives reflect a commitment by Cebu City officials to enhance the welfare of government employees by providing them with necessary health and medical support. / EHP