Daday Chan claims extortion vs. two men

TWO men are facing robbery-extortion, cybercrime and grave threat charges after they were arrested for allegedly trying to extort P2 million from Basak, Lapu-Lapu City Barangay Captain Jasmine “Daday” Chan in exchange for not releasing compromising videos.

As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, the suspects, known only by the aliases Regina and Jon, both 29, remained in police custody and have yet to post bail.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) spokesperson Lt. Col. Christian Torres told SunStar Cebu the City Prosecutor’s Office had indicated that the grave threat charges may be combined with the robbery-extortion charges.

Chan earlier filed a complaint against the two individuals at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 on Sept. 17, claiming they had intimidated her and demanded money amounting to P2 million.

Initial investigation revealed that cash was demanded from Chan in exchange for not releasing information, photos and videos that could allegedly impact the barangay captain’s political career.

Chan is the daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Maria Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan and Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Torres said the threats and intimidation directed at the younger Chan were key elements that led to their decision to conduct an entrapment operation last Sept. 18.

The operation, carried out by the City Intelligence Unit, resulted in the immediate arrest of two suspects at the Basak Barangay Hall in Lapu-Lapu City.

SunStar Cebu visited the LCPO detention cell to try to get the suspects’ comments; however, both declined.

Torres warned extortion is a serious offense that carries heavy penalties.

He said while exposing the truth carries no liabilities if the claims are valid, using it for personal gain or a hidden agenda may constitute a criminal act. / DPC