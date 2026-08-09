Dagul appeals for work amid health struggles

COMEDIAN and actor Dagul has revealed that he was repeatedly hospitalized over the past year due to pneumonia.

He was also diagnosed with sleep apnea, a sleep disorder that causes breathing to repeatedly stop during sleep.

In an interview on “Kay Susan Tayo! Vlogs,” Dagul, whose real name is Romeo Queddeng Pastrana, shared that he now has difficulty walking and uses a wheelchair.

“Before, when I was still doing okay, I could still tape for ‘Goin’ Bulilit.’ Now I can’t walk long distances anymore. My knees just can’t take it,” the 67-year-old actor said.

Dagul also said he has cataracts in his remaining eye. However, he has yet to undergo surgery because doctors are also monitoring his heart condition.

“So I can’t have the operation yet. At the same time, there’s also the financial aspect. And Ma’am Susan, they also said that because of the anesthesia, I might not be able to endure a long operation. I might not wake up.”

Dagul appealed for work to help cover his medical and daily expenses.

“I also hope to have work. I always pray, ‘Lord, please help us. I hope a blessing or a job comes our way.’” / TRC