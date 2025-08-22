Daikin Philippines opens solutions center in Mandaue

Global air conditioning leader Daikin Philippines recently celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its Daikin Solutions Center in Mandaue City, Cebu, on Friday, August 1, 2025. This new center serves as a one-stop hub for clients and partners to experience the brand’s air quality innovations, technical expertise and tailored climate solutions across various industries.

The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the management team and an officiating priest, followed by a blessing of the new facility.

In his opening message, Takayoshi Miki, president of Daikin Philippines, welcomed the Cebu team with an inspiring message on how there’s no “single answer” when it comes to addressing HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) needs, and that considering specific HVAC solutions should be part of the process.

Arianne Lamug, general manager of Daikin Philippines, then shared the purpose behind the new showroom.

“This solutions center is more experiential,” Lamug explained. “You can’t truly appreciate air by looking at it online or in catalogs. You can only appreciate air when you feel and experience it firsthand.”

Hirohide Kinugawa, director of Daikin Philippines, delivered the closing remarks, emphasizing that the Cebu hub is just the beginning of a larger, long-term vision for Daikin’s presence in the Visayas.

A prominent timeline installation inside the center showcased Daikin’s milestones, from its founding in 2009 to the launch of this new Solutions Center in 2025.