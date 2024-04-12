Daily Bible Reading - April 13, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

2ND WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 2 / (White/Red)

St. Martin I, pope & martyr

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 33: 1-2, 4-5, 18-19: Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

1st Reading: Acts 6: 1-7

In those days, as the number of disciples grew, so-called Hellenists complained against the so-called Hebrews, because their widows were being neglected in the daily distribution.

So the Twelve summoned the whole body of disciples together, and said, “It is not right, that we should neglect the word of God to serve at tables. So, friends, choose from among yourselves seven respected men, full of Spirit and wisdom, that we may appoint them to this task.

As for us, we shall give ourselves to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.”

The whole community agreed; and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and the Holy Spirit; Philip, Prochorus, Nicanor, Timon, Parmenus and Nicolaus of Antioch, who was a proselyte. They presented these men to the apostles, who, first prayed over them, and then, laid hands upon them.

The word of God continued to spread, and the number of the disciples in Jerusalem increased greatly; and even many priests accepted the faith.

Gospel: John 6: 16-21

When evening came, the disciples went down to the shore. After a while, they got into a boat to make for Capernaum on the other side of the sea, for it was now dark and Jesus had not yet come to them.

But the sea was getting rough because a strong wind was blowing. They had rowed about three or four miles, when they saw Jesus walking on the sea, and he was drawing near to the boat. They were frightened, but he said to them, “It is I! Don’t be afraid!”

They wanted to take him into the boat, but immediately, the boat was at the shore to which they were going.

REFLECTION:

“Be not afraid.”

In John’s Gospel, Jesus often uses the phrase “I am” (eg? eimi). This indicates Jesus’ divine nature since the “I am” recalls the divine name found in the Old Testament.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus’ disciples saw him walking on the sea. They were frightened. Immediately, Jesus gave them the assurance it was him, exhorting them not to be afraid (cf. Mk. 6:50; Mt. 14:27).

The disciples failed to fully recognize Jesus and thus they were frightened. Before they saw him walking on the sea, the Gospel narrates that a strong wind was blowing and that the sea was getting rough.

It is good to reflect on the challenge posed to us by our faith when our sailing in the sea of life gets rough. Fear can outrightly paralyze us, making us unable to recognize the Lord. We can become unmindful of the Lord’s presence and consequently we end up doubting his power to save us. We are living in a troubled time but the Lord Jesus is always giving us the assurance that no matter what happens, he will never abandon us.

The sea of life where we are now sailing might be rough but there is no more reason to be afraid.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph