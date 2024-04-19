Daily Bible Reading - April 20, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

April 20 (Saturday)

3RD WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 3 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 116: 12-13, 14-15, 16-17: How shall I make a return to the Lord for all the good he has done for me?

1st Reading: Acts 9: 31-42

Meanwhile, the Church had peace. It was building up throughout all Judea and Galilee and Samaria, with eyes turned to the Lord, and filled with comfort from the Holy Spirit.

As Peter traveled around, he went to visit the saints who lived in Lydda. There he found a man named Aeneas, who was paralyzed, and had been bedridden for eight years. Peter said to him, “Aeneas, Jesus Christ heals you; get up and make your bed!” And the man got up at once. All the people living in Lydda and Sharon saw him and turned to the Lord.

There was a disciple in Joppa named Tabitha, which means Dorcas, or Gazelle. She was always doing good works and helping the poor. At that time, she fell sick and died. After having washed her body, they laid her in the upstairs room. As Lydda is near Joppa, the disciples, on hearing that Peter was there, sent two men to him with the request, “Please come to us without delay.”

So Peter went with them. On his arrival, they took him upstairs to the room. All the widows crowded around him in tears, showing him the clothes that Dorcas had made while she was with them. Peter made them all leave the room; and then, he knelt down and prayed. Turning to the dead body, he said, “Tabitha, stand up.” She opened her eyes, looked at Peter and sat up. Peter gave her his hand and helped her up. Then he called in the saints and widows, and presented her to them alive. This became known throughout all of Joppa; and many people believed in the Lord because of it.

Gospel: John 6: 60-69

After hearing this, many of Jesus’ followers said, “This language is very hard! Who can accept it?” Jesus was aware that his disciples were murmuring about this, and so he said to them, “Does this offend you? Then how will you react when you see the Son of Man ascending to where he was before? It is the spirit that gives life, not the flesh. The words that I have spoken to you are spirit and they are life. But among you there are some who do not believe.”

From the beginning, Jesus knew who would betray him. So he added, “As I have told you, no one can come to me unless it is granted by the Father.”

After this many disciples withdrew and no longer followed him. Jesus asked the Twelve, “Will you also go away?” Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We now believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.”

REFLECTION:

“The words of eternal life.”

Today’s Gospel narrates that after Jesus said all that he had to say in the discourse of the bread of life, many of his followers faltered. Many decided to stop following Jesus.

They said that the words of Jesus were too difficult for them to take. Indeed, the heavenly things could not be accepted immediately by all. The words of Jesus are spirit and life but not everyone was ready to accept them.

However, there were some among his followers who were willing to grapple with Jesus’ words because, for them, the words of Jesus were words of eternal life.

They did not want to go anywhere else but to Jesus whose words were life even if such words were very difficult to understand. Jesus’ words are difficult to accept because the challenges they pose are not easy challenges. To cite, Jesus’ words may expose the darkness that may be governing us but it is only through such words that we shall be set free from such darkness.

Now then, do we want to go away too?

