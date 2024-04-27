Daily Bible Reading - April 28, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

5TH WEEK OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 1 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 22: 26-27, 28, 30, 31-32 (26a): I will praise you, Lord, in the assembly of your people.

1st Reading: Acts 9: 26-31

When Saul came to Jerusalem, he tried to join the disciples there, but they were afraid of him because they could not believe that he was a disciple. But Barnabas took him and brought him to the apostles. He recounted to them how Saul had seen the Lord on his way and the words the Lord had spoken to him. He told them also how Saul had preached boldly in the name of Jesus.

Then Saul began to live with them. He moved about freely in Jerusalem and preached openly in the name of the Lord. He also spoke to the Hellenists and argued with them, but they wanted to kill him. When the believers learned of this, they took him down to Caesarea and sent him off to Tarsus.

Meanwhile, the Church had peace. It was building up throughout all Judea and Galilee and Samaria with eyes turned to the Lord and filled with comfort from the Holy Spirit.

2nd Reading: 1 John 3: 18-24

My dear children, let us love not only with words and with our lips, but in truth and in deed.

Then we shall know that we are of the truth and we may calm our conscience in his presence. Every time it reproaches us, let us say: God is greater than our conscience, and he knows everything.

When our conscience does not condemn us, dear friends, we may have complete confidence in God. Then whatever we ask we shall receive, since we keep his commands and do what pleases him.

His command is that we believe in the name of his Son Jesus Christ and that we love one another, as he has commanded us.

Whoever keeps his commands remains in God and God in him. It is by the Spirit God has given us that we know he lives in us.

Gospel: John 15: 1-8

I am the true vine and my Father is the vine grower. If any of my branches doesn’t bear fruit, he breaks it off; and he prunes every branch that does bear fruit, that it may bear even more fruit.

You are already made clean by the word I have spoken to you. Live in me as I live in you. The branch cannot bear fruit by itself, but has to remain part of the vine; so neither can you, if you don’t remain in me.

I am the vine and you are the branches. As long as you remain in me and I in you, you bear much fruit; but apart from me you can do nothing. Whoever does not remain in me is thrown away, as they do with branches, and they wither.

Then they are gathered and thrown into the fire and burned. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask whatever you want, and it will be given to you. My Father is glorified when you bear much fruit: it is then that you become my disciples.

REFLECTION:

Lectio Divina

READ: Jesus said that he is the vine and his Father is the vine grower. He also explained that his disciples are the branches. Every branch must bear fruit. He said that apart from him, the disciples can do nothing.

The disciples can only bear much fruit if they remain in Jesus. Jesus also said that the disciples must also remain in his words and vice versa. If the relationship between the disciples and the words of Jesus is kept, the disciples can ask the Father for anything in Jesus’ name and it will be given them.

Jesus also said that when the disciples bear much fruit, the Father is glorified. Once the Father is glorified, those who follow Jesus truly become his disciples.

REFLECT: There is an interesting Greek verb used in today’s Gospel passage. The verb air?, which is normally translated as “to take away” or “to remove” can also be translated in English as “to take up” or “to lift up.” We may reflect on the passage while trying to understand the meaning of lifting up. “Every branch in me that does not bear fruit, he lifts up.” (Jn. 15:2)

This equally makes sense especially when considering that a branch of a vine may have fallen to the ground. Somebody must lift it up so that it will have the chance of bearing fruits.

PRAY: Let us pray that we will never be separated from Jesus, our true vine.

ACT: Today, let us lift up one person whom we know is feeling so down.

